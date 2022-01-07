Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enerplus Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$14.17 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$14.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

