Capital One Financial Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

