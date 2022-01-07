Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

