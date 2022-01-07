Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

CTGO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

