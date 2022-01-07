Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 188 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $334.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.