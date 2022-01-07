Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 103,458 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $50,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.