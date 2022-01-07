Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$36.04. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 400,765 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.22.

The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

