Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$36.04. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 400,765 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.22.
The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
