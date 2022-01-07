Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Lifted to Buy at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has C$87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an overweight rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at C$93.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.