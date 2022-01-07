Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.