Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as high as C$15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 156,103 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

