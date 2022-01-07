Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells $12,790,536.33 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $5,146,880.88.

On Friday, December 17th, D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

