Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

