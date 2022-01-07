Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

