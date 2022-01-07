Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vericel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vericel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $38.44 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,844.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

