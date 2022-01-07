Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

