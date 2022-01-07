Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $83.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.