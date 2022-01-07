Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

