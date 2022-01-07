Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.06 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115.86 ($1.56). 77,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 72,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.58).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.38 million and a P/E ratio of 27.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Calnex Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

