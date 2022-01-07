Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Calloway’s Nursery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

