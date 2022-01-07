Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.52 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $8.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

NYSE:CPE opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.97.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

