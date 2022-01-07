California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,096,125 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

