Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.