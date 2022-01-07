Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 92,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 117,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

