Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 109,417 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.