C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.