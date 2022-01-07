ByteNext Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,428.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5,428.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.27 or 0.07537247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,947.59 or 0.99887095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007620 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

