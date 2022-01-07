Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 170191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

