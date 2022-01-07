Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

