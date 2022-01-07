BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,121,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

