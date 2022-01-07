BTIG Research Downgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Neutral

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVRO. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AVRO opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AVROBIO by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

