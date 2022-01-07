BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $138.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,755. BRP has a 1 year low of $63.54 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

