Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 270,600 shares.The stock last traded at $60.54 and had previously closed at $61.09.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

