Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE BBU opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

