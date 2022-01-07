Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is TD Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,886,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,934 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,654,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

