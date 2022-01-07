Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires 9,908 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,089,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.