Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

