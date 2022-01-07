Brokers Offer Predictions for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

