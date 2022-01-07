Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

