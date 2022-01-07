Brokerages Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target at $68.97

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $5,029,370. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 379,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250,820. Twitter has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

