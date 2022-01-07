Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT at $63.83

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

