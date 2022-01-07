Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Price Target at €126.75

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.75 ($144.03).

SAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Safran in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of EPA SAF traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €111.74 ($126.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The business’s 50 day moving average is €110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

