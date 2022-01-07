Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $36.67

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.82. 95,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,948. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

