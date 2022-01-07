Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 741.46

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Several analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.20) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON EZJ opened at GBX 622.32 ($8.39) on Friday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 562.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 720.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

