Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $8.11

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.
CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
