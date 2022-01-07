Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target at $8.11

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after buying an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

