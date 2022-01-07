Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) PT at €6.50

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.50 ($7.38).

CBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €7.60 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 8,307,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

