Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $32.74

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

