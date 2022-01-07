Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.41 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 50.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 251,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,993. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

