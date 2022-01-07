Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce $485.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.05 million and the lowest is $480.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.75. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

