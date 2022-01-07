Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.76 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.61 billion to $29.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.42.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,351. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

