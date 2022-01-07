Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,618. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

